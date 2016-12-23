Duterte sa BSP off’ls: Resign o itrato kayong adik?

Nanggigigil na binakbakan at pinagbantaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga opisyal ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na kung hindi magsisilayas sa puwesto ay ituturing na parang mga durugista ang mga ito.

Nagngingitngit si PDU30 dahil sa pagiging sagabal umano ng mga taga-BSP sa pagsupil ng gobyerno sa korapsyon.

“But I am warning again Central Bank for the second time. It was not until I burdened at them during the NBI, National Bureau of Investigation anniversary and I was there. And I was told by the director na hanggang ngayon, there’s no report of this AMLA. You know, I’m going to charge all of you there, criminally. I’ll count one to three, and if you don’t resign, I will treat you as a drug addict,” pagdidiin ni PDU30 sa talumpati nito kasunod ng ceremonial signing ng 2017 national budget sa Malacañang.

Muling naghinga ng sama ng loob si Pangulong Duterte sa Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) dahil sa kawalan ng kooperasyon sa paglaban sa money laundering.

Si Central Bank Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. ang tumatayo ring chairman ng AMLC.

Nagbitaw ng warning si Pangulong Duterte sa BSP officials na maghanda at hintayin ang pag-alis sa puwesto ni Tetangco.

“But you know, you guys there are all corrupt, bantay kayo sa akin I will bring you down. Tetangco is about to retire, better prepare there ‘cause I’ll give you a whack. You are all, you are all corrupt and serving master. You are not supposed to engage in politics. God damn it. Kayo diyan, stop corruption. You think that the pay there Central Bank despite of its vault, full of money and you are not still—you’re still hungry? Umalis kayo diyan, I will not allow…,” giit ni Duterte.