Duterte sa BSP off’ls: Resign o itrato kayong adik?

By
191

Nanggigigil na binakbakan at pinagbantaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga opisyal ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na kung hindi magsisilayas sa puwesto ay ituturing na parang mga durugista ang mga ito.

Nagngingitngit si PDU30 dahil sa pagiging sagabal umano ng mga taga-BSP sa pagsupil ng gobyerno sa korapsyon.

“But I am warning again Central Bank for the second time. It was not until I burdened at them during the NBI, National Bureau of Investigation anniversary and I was there. And I was told by the director na hanggang ngayon, there’s no report of this AMLA. You know, I’m going to charge all of you there, criminally. I’ll count one to three, and if you don’t resign, I will treat you as a drug addict,” pagdidiin ni PDU30 sa talumpati nito kasunod ng ceremonial signing ng 2017 national budget sa Malacañang.

Muling naghinga ng sama ng loob si Pangulong Duterte sa Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) dahil sa kawalan ng kooperasyon sa paglaban sa money laundering.

Si Central Bank Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. ang tumatayo ring chairman ng AMLC.

Nagbitaw ng warning si Pangulong Duterte sa BSP officials na maghanda at hintayin ang pag-alis sa puwesto ni Tetangco.

“But you know, you guys there are all corrupt, bantay kayo sa akin I will bring you down. Tetangco is about to retire, better prepare there ‘cause I’ll give you a whack. You are all, you are all corrupt and serving master. You are not supposed to engage in politics. God damn it. Kayo diyan, stop corruption. You think that the pay there Central Bank despite of its vault, full of money and you are not still—you’re still hungry? Umalis kayo diyan, I will not allow…,” giit ni Duterte.


loading...
loading...
SHARE
Previous articleGraft vs JV ibinasura
Next articlePDU30 BUMABAGSAK!
  • misswuaahh

    gawin nyo ng tama ang trabaho nyo mga taga BSP

  • kris

    walang kwenta kasi mga bsp officials! di nagtatrabaho ng tapat eh!

  • Angie

    BSP kasi ayusin niyo naman ang galaw niya manangot kayo sa pangulo!!

  • kevin–kevz

    kasi naman BSP kilos kilos namn kayo pag may time

  • walter

    gagayahin mo sa mga addict? papatayon mo rin!?

    • james

      di naman pumapatay ng adik si duterte!

  • josh

    ayan kasi! binigyan ni duterte ng pagkakataon para manilbihan eh di gumawa ng matino!

  • low wendy

    hindi naman maaasahn si dutae masyadong makaapaal ang mukha!!

    • Rox{rey}

      ikaw ang mas makapal ang pagmumukha bliw kana!!

    • toni Lorenz

      ang sarp sarp mo bugbugin kala mo naman laki ng naiambag mo sa pinas!

  • babart-gay

    lagot kayo BSP sa gingawa niyo may mga hidden agende din kasi kayo ehhh!

  • christine

    resign nalang kayo! Mga wala kasi kayong kwenta!

    • ken

      oo nga eh! andaming tiwaling opisyal pala dyan eh!

  • Remoh Insum

    Ituturing palang parang mga durugista ang mga taga AMLAC. Ibig bang sabihin ni Duterte ay pagpapatayin din nag mga ito? Mabuti nga na gawin niya ito. Sige Mr Duterte, pa EJK mo sa mga DDS mo para masaya. Baka naman joke na naman yan. Gawin mo na lang dahil walang mangyayari sa puro dakdak lang. para ka tuloy babaeng dalahira. Puro satsat lang.

  • Juan De La Cruz Jr.

    lahat naman sa’yo sayad eh adik. sarili mo lang ang hindi pero adik ka rin naman.ini-inject mo direkta sa utak mo yang fentanyl mo kaya mas adik ka pa sa mga adik na pinapatay mo

    • kantotero

      bugok talaga tong c juana delayla cruz

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      BOBO NGA YAN! NAGKUKUMAHOL YAN DAHIL WALANG LAMAN ANG UTAK NYAN!! HAHAHAHA

    • Juan De La Cruz Jr.

      isang apektadong unggoy na naman ng kulto sayad. sige maghinagpis pa more hahaha

    • kantotero

      anong klasing utak kaya mayron tong c juana delayla cruz hahahaha

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      UTAK T@E!!! KAYA ANG DUMI NG ISIP NYAN! HAHAHA

    • kantotero

      buwahahahahaha

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      KWENTO MO SA LOLO MONG PEPE! HAHAHA

      BUGOK KA TALAGA!! WAG KA MAG ALALA MAKAKAPAG ARAL KANA DAHIL LIBRE NA TUITION MO!! HAHAHAHA

    • Juan De La Cruz Jr.

      paulit-ulit ka na lang post mo bakla matillano. iba naman at napapaghalata yang kapos mong pag-iisip

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      BAKIT KO IIBAHIN SASABIHIN KO?? EH IISA LANG NAMAN ANG MGA TAWAG SA INYO!! WALANG IBA KUNDI “BOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBBOBOBOBBBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBOBO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      PALIBHASA AKALA MO PAG MADAL-DAL AT MARAMI KANG SINASABI EH MATALINO KANA!! HAHAHA!!! YAN ANG UTAK NG ISANG BOBO!! AKALA MO KUNG MATALINO KNA DAHIL SA DAMI NG SINASABI MO EH PURO NAMAN MALI!! HAHAHAHAHAHHA

      OGAG KA TALAGA!! HAYAAN MO AT MAY SULOYSON NA SA KAGAGOHAN MOH!! YAN ANG PAMANA NI DIGONG SA INYO!! HAHAHAHA

  • Pogi

    I will treat you as a drug addict,” pagdidiin ni PDU30 sa talumpati.

    Eh siya (DU30) adik ka rin sa pain killers.. Dapat kasama ka sa listahan ng mga adik.. Bias mo naman.

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      OTOY!! HETO PISO BILI KA NG CANDY MO! TAHAN NA HA?? WAG NA IYAK!! HAHAHAHHA

    • Pogi

      KURIPOT MO NA NAMAN BUANG.. ha ha…

    • GWAPO AKO! ..IKAW PANGET!!!

      GRABE KA NAMAN! GUSTO MO PA LIMASIN LAHAT NG PERA KO EH BINIGYAN NA NGA KITA!! BUTI NGA KAHIT WALANG PUMAPANSIN SAYO ATLIS PINANSIN PA KITA!! PALIBHASA NASANAY KA SA 500 PESOS !!!! HAHAHA

      OH SHA WAG KNA UMIYAK GAWIN KO NG 500 PESOS

  • Kontra-Kontra

    Gawin na lang! Wag na magngangawa. Make sure lang na walang marcos para wala kang papaboran. Haha!