Duterte naging mensahero ni Trump

Inamin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na nagsilbi siyang mensahero ni US President Donald Trump para magtulay ng mensahe sa pangulo ng China hinggil sa isyu ng nagbabadyang giyera sa Korean Peninsula.

Sinabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa 27th Philippine Orthopedic Association Mid-Year Convention sa Davao City na pinakiusapan siya ni Trump na tawagan si Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I had a talk with President Xi Jinping yesterday because he called four days ago to ask me if President Xi Jinping could do something about the situation regarding Kim Jong-un,”paghahayag ng Pangulo.

“So I called President Xi Jinping. I am calling you at the behest of the President of the United States, President Trump. And we are all agreed in the ASEAN and even President Trump, that you can do something. Actually, the biggest contribution of all others is your intervention,” ito umano ang bahagi ng naging phone chat nila ni Xi Jinping.

Hanggang doon lang ang ibinahagi ni Duterte at walang binanggit ang Pangulo kung may napag-usapang posisyon ng China sa tumitinding tension sa Korean Peninsula.

“So I am not at liberty to talk about it because I have to convey my message to… President Trump has not called me yet. But if he’ll call me and said what did — how did it go? What transpired? Then I will tell him,” giit ng Pangulo.

“But definitely we are getting the help of everybody here. And President Trump, it is recorded. It was recorded. I know that he was recorded, we were recording it also here,”pagdidiin pa ng Pangulo.