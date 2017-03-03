DUGO NASA KAMAY NI PDU30

Dapat na managot si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at matataas na opisyal ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa mga pagpatay sa mga hinihinalang sangkot sa ilegal na droga na paglabag sa crimes against humanity na nasasaad sa International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ito ang sinabi ng Human Rights Watch (HRW) base sa inilabas nitong ulat kung saan tinukoy nito na nagtatanim ng ebidensya ang mga pulis para palabasin ng legal ang isinagawang war on drugs ng pamahalaan kung saan nasa 7,000 katao na ang nasasawi.

“Our investigations into the Philippine ‘drug war’ found that police routinely kill drug suspects in cold blood and then cover up their crime by planting drugs and guns at the scene,” sabi ni Peter Bouckaert, emergencies director ng Human Rights Watch at author ng nasabing ulat.

“President Duterte’s role in these killings makes him ultimately responsible for the deaths of thousands,” dagdag pa nito.

Apela nito sa United Nations (UN) na dapat na bumuo ng independent, international investigation hinggil sa nasabing malawakang pamamaslang.

Pero mabilis itong kinontra ni Chief Presidential Legal Adviser Salvador Panelo, “What I’m saying is there is no basis that the President is behind all these killings. He is saying that there is corruption of the policemen, but that doesn’t mean that he is behind the corruption of these policemen.”

“They’re saying that there are police that are killing, that doesn’t say that he is the one behind these killings,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa 117-pahinang ulat ni Bouckaert na tinawag nitong “License to Kill: Philippine Police Killings in Duterte’s War on Drugs” natuklasan na ang PNP ay makailang beses na na isinasagawa ang extrajudicial killings laban sa mga drug suspects at laging ginamit ang katagang self-defense ang ginawa ng mga pulis.

“They plant guns, spent ammunition, and drug packets on their victims’ bodies to implicate them in drug activities. Masked gunmen taking part in killings appeared to be working closely with the police, casting doubt on government claims that the majority of killings have been committed by vigilantes or rival drug gangs. In several instances that Human Rights Watch investigated, suspects in police custody were later found dead and classified by police as ‘found bodies’ or ‘deaths under investigation’. No one has been meaningfully investigated, let alone prosecuted, for any of the drug war killings,” aniya.

Sa datos ng Human Rights Watch, naidokumento nito 24 insidente ng pagpatay sa 32-katao na nangyayari tuwing sumasapit ang gabi sa mga kalsada o sa loob ng tahanan ng informal settlers.





“Under the veneer of anti-drug operations, the Philippine police at Duterte’s urging have killed thousands of Filipinos. Many killings of drug suspects followed the same deadly routine and indicate a pattern of police abuse,” ayon pa kay Bouckaert.

“Duterte and his chief subordinates could be held criminally liable in the Philippines or by a court abroad for their role in these killings, Human Rights Watch said. No evidence thus far shows that Duterte planned or ordered specific extrajudicial killings, but his repeated calls for killings as part of his anti-drug campaign could constitute acts instigating law enforcement to commit murder. His statements encouraging the general population to commit vigilante violence against suspected drug users could be criminal incitement,” giit nito.