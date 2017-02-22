DBP Service Corporation is now ISO certified

The DBP Service Corporation (DBPSC), a leading provider of staffing servicesnationwide duly registered with the Department of Labor and Employment, was given its ISO9001: 2015 certification on February 7, 2017.

The audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding of the United Kingdom.It certified that the management system of the DBPSC has been audited and meets the requirements of the international management system standards. The certification will expire on February 06, 2020.

ISO is short for International Standards Organization and the certification came shortly after the DBPSC’s celebrated its 30th Founding Anniversary on February 02, 2017. The DBPSC is an affiliate company of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and is managed by former DBP executives and professional managers.

For 30 years, the DBPSC has been a catalyst for growth in the country by providing administrative, maintenance, and security services. It has opened up employment opportunities tohundreds of thousands of Filipinos nationwide and contributed billions of pesos to the economy through taxes and other government remittances.

DBPSC was the first government corporation to be privatized under President Corazon Aquino’s administration. One of the main reasons for its creation is to ensure the economic well-being of DBP retirees and resignees, thus the ownership of shares is limited to these people.

From a modest beginning, the DBPSC has now become an epitome of corporate stability,growth, and integrity, which has earned the trust and loyalty of clients and employees. With more passion and determination, the company is committed to provide world-class standards of service to clients, carefully balancing these with the needs of its employees assigned to clients. It will remain a service provider of choice for socially responsible companies in the years to come.