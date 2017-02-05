Dapitan City’s Love Month Celebration

After closing the year 2016 with activities demonstrating Rizal’s legacy of charity, gift giving, parties and a euphoric year-end party featuring one of the most awarded band, Cueshe and the participation of Nikki, one of the childstars of Going Bulilit with local talents doing the front act, Dapitan is again starting off its 2017 tourism activities with a FMC’s RAGE, a mixed martial arts competition on February 11 at Gloria de Dapitan grounds. Full Metal Combat (FMC) was opened last July 2016 by local MMA enthusiasts with the goal to inspire local athletes and spearhead the growth and development of MMA n the region hoping to nurture, develop and produce world class athletes that can represent the true values of the Pinoy Fighting spirit. Mixed Martial Arts is a combination of boxing, taekwondo, judo, jiujitsu, karate and wrestling.
Just after 3 days, the 1st Shrine City Fashion Runway will also be held on February 12, 2017 considered as the city’s pre valentine event showcasing HAIR COUTURE. It is a project name, coined and tagged as hair make-over and wardrobe fashion, conceptualized and collaborated by Mindanao’s top Hair & Make-up Artists and Fashion Designers under S and S Productions. The project aimed to showcase the trendy and fashionable artistry in the field of hair dressing and clothing culture up-grading the public’s level of awareness, recognition and appreciation, as well as, opening the eyes, harnessing and developing the very potentials of the young talents who in a way want to make waves in the fashion industry keeping them well-informed and abreast of the fast-paced progression of fashion techniques, approach, methods and its usages. All of it is being staged and launched hitting the runways executed by fashion models and creative production show entities.
This year 2017, Hair Couture is embracing a good start-up by taking a giant step forward bringing the glamour and prestige of the show to the highly attractive tourist destination the country has ever have making it one of the country’s favorite tourist hub to both domestic and foreign tourist, a place replete with history, Dapitan City, the Shrine City of the Philippines, this love month of February. The show is in tandem with and in full support of the City Government of Dapitan through the City Tourism Office and will be fueled on the runway by society models or top personalities coming from the different sectors in the city such as, schools, business entrepreneurs, medical society, music culture and arts, beauty pageants, Local Government Officials and others who showed exemplary contribution being recognized in the progress of the city.