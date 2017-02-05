Dapitan City’s Love Month Celebration

Just after 3 days, the 1st Shrine City Fashion Runway will also be held on February 12, 2017 considered as the city’s pre valentine event showcasing HAIR COUTURE. It is a project name, coined and tagged as hair make-​over and wardrobe fashion, conceptualized and collaborated by Mindanao’s top Hair & Make-up Artists and Fashion Designers under S and S Productions. The project aimed to showcase the trendy and fashionable artistry in the field of hair dressing and clothing culture up-grading the public’s level of awareness, recognition and appreciation, as well as, opening the eyes, harnessing and developing the very potentials of the young talents who in a way want to make waves in the fashion industry keeping them well-informed and abreast of the fast-paced progression of fashion techniques, approach, methods and its usages. All of it is being staged and launched hitting the runways executed by fashion models and creative production show entities.