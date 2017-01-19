ChaCha hearing nilangaw

Dismayado si Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon sa hindi pagsipot ng ilang inimbitahang resource persons sa unang pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay sa panukalang pagbabago ng Konstitusyon o kilala sa tawag na Charter change (ChaCha).

Ayon kay Drilon, chairman ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments, imbes na sisimulan na ng kanyang komite ang pagsasagawa ng konsultasyon sa mga lalawigan ay kailangan pa niyang magpatawag ng isa pang pagdinig dito sa Manila.

Dulot umano ito ng hindi pagsipot ng kanilang mga inimbitahang resource persons.

“I must express my disappointment at the interest of the public. When we had our first hearing, we had a good number of invitees, but the responses were lukewarm, I must say. We wanted to have more resource persons present but none appeared, so we will try again. We will have a second hearing in Manila to invite those who were not able to come,” ayon kay Drilon.