CCP opens 2017 Local Tour Grants for regional performing groups

APPLICATIONS for the 2017 Local Tour Grants Program of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) are now open for submission. The program will give out Php60,000 each to six qualified cultural performing groups from the regions to enable them to implement a short tour of their productions within or outside their community.

Since it was launched in 2014 up to 2016, a total of nineteen regional performing groups have been given the tour grants: ten from Mindanao, three from Visayas and six from Luzon. These groups have rendered a total of 37 performances in 39 local communities and reached an estimate audience of 34,568. The CCP Cultural Exchange Department (CED) who administers the program, continues to support and motivate local cultural performing groups to achieve artistic excellence and promote local art and cultural expressions in various venues and communities. The provision of tour grants for local productions by deserving regional cultural performing groups would further fortify the center’s regional cultural work since 37 years ago.

The grantees are expected to render two performances in two sites with an interaction session after each performance. The chosen groups must implement their local tours anytime between July-September 2017. The criteria for evaluation and selection are as follows:

1. The tour grant is open for regional (either from Luzon, Visayas or Mindanao with the exception of the National Capital Region) cultural performing groups who have been actively presenting, producing and promoting their local art forms in the last five years.

2. The group or organization should have a very good track record and is recognized by their peers and community.

3. The group’s production or creative work must be original with a high level of artistry, utilizes a local artistic form/s and presents either the history, traditions and culture of their community or region and must run for a minimum of one hour.

4. The production must have been previously mounted for public performances.

All 2016 grantees are not eligible to apply for the 2017 grant program. A two-year break applies to the grantees, after which they can already submit their proposals.

All interested and qualified regional groups must submit an accomplished application form (available at the CCP website) together with the following: Profile of the group; Synopsis, Program, Script and/or Repertoire of the Production; Photos and sample video/audio materials; Press Releases or Reviews; Target tour dates and sites; and Two recommendation letters from reputable institutions (e.g. university, foundation, LGU). The deadline for submission is on February 28, 2017.

For more information, contact the CED at tel. no. (632) 832-1125 locals 1708-1709, telefax (632) 832-674 and email addressccp.ced2014@gmail.com or visit the CCP website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph/ program-category/outreach-and- exchange.







