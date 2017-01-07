CCP MET OPERA IN HD PRESENTS CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI ON JANUARY 10

A twin bill of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci will be the second offering of the CCP’s Metropolitan Opera in HD Season 4 on January 10, 2017 at Greenbelt 3 cinemas.

Opera’s most enduring tragic double bill returns in an evocative new production from Sir David McVicar (Giulio Cesare, Maria Stuarda, Il Trovatore), who sets the verismo action across two time periods but in the same Sicilian setting. Marcelo Álvarez rises to the challenge of playing the dual tenor roles of Turiddu inCavalleria Rusticana and Canio in Pagliacci. Rae Smith (War Horse) has designed the moodily atmospheric 1900 village square setting of Cavalleria Rusticana, which transforms to a 1948 truck stop for the doomed vaudeville troupe of Pagliacci.

Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci is an opera in one act by Pietro Mascagni to an Italian libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci, adapted from a play and short story written by Giovanni Verga. Considered one of the classic verismo operas, it premiered on 17 May 1890 at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome. Since 1893, it has often been performed in a so-called Cav/Pag double-bill with Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo.

The CCP’s Met Opera in HD series features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera in New York through High-Definition digital technology.

Other productions scheduled for screening at Greenbelt 3 cinemas for 2017 are: Così fan tutte (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) on February 14, 2017; Madama Butterfly (Giacomo Puccini) on March 14, 2017; Turandot (Giacomo Puccini) on April 4, 2017; and Tristan und Isolde (Richard Wagner) on May 9, 2017.

For more information, please call Greenbelt 3 cinemas Customer Service Hotline: 757-7883 or CCP Sales and Promotions at 832-3706; e-mail address:ccpsalesandpromo@gmail.com.