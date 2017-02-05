CCP Broadens its Kaisa sa Sining Regional Art Centers

To further increase public participation in the arts, promote artistic excellence and facilitate a dynamic collaboration between and among communities, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) broadens its network of Regional Art Centers (RACs) thru its partnership program billed as “Kaisa sa Sining” (KSS).

Since it was launched in January 2014, the KSS network has already grown to a total of eighteen (18) partner organizations. In the past three years, the cooperation and exchanges between and among CCP and the KSS network have become more dynamic. It is a continuing partnership and collaboration to further enrich, develop and promote arts and culture in the regions and the whole country.

The CCP Cultural Exchange Department renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the first batch of regional partners who have sealed their cooperation with the CCP last 2014. These were the St. Louis University-Baguio, Barasoain Kalinangan Foundation Inc.-Bulacan, City of Batangas, Central Philippine University-Iloilo, Silliman University-Dumaguete, Negros Cutlural Foundation, MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology, and Musikahan sa Tagum Foundation Inc.

On February 3, at the CCP Little Theater Lobby, the CCP signed MOUs with a new batch of partners to include the City of Angeles-Pampanga; Sorsogon Community Based Theater Guild; Municipality of Sampaloc-Quezon; Science City of Muñoz-Nueva Ecija; Casa San Miguel Foundation in Zambales; Leyte Normal University in Tacloban; University of Eastern Philippines in Catarman-Samar; Consortium of Private Universities in Cagayan de Oro; Ateneo de Davao University High School; and the Dumendingan Arts Guild in Pagadian City-Zamboanga del Sur.

The key areas of the partnership includes training & apprenticeship, touring & move-over productions, sharing of relevant cultural resource materials, access to arts & cultural information, venues & facilities; and participation in major cultural events. Even with the establishment of regional art centers, the CCP will continue to collaborate with all other organizations in the regions, either on a per program or project basis. The CCP is confident that the regional partnership will result to the further flourishing of arts and culture in the whole country.

For more information about Kaisa sa Sining, the CCP Cultural Exchange Department can be contacted at tel. no. 832-1125 locals 1708-1709.