CBCP ‘out of touch’! — M’cañang

‘Out of touch’ o walang konek sa tunay na sentimiyento ng taumbayan ang mga lider ng Simbahang Katolika dahil malinaw ang mensahe ng sambayanang Filipino na umaapaw ang suporta nila at natutuwa sila sa paggamit ng ‘kamay na bakal’ laban sa salot ng lipunan: ang illegal drugs.

Ito ang buwelta ni presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa ipinalabas na pastoral letter ng Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na sinimulang basahin sa misa sa bawat simbahan sa buong kapuluan kahapon (Linggo).

“The officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) are appa­rently out of touch with the sentiments of the faithful who overwhelmingly support the changes in the Philippines – turning the nation into a safer place for families, working people, especially young night shift workers, far from the ‘terror’ the bishops paint rather dramatically,” diin ni Abella.

Imbes na kastiguhin ang ‘war on drugs’ ng administrasyon, sinabi ng tagapagsalita ng palasyo na makabubuting pagtuunan na lang ng pansin ng Simbahan ang mga hakbang para mapalakas ang moral cha­racter ng mga deboto.

“The efforts of these Church leaders might be put to better use in practical catechetic that build strong moral character among the faithful, and so contribute more to the reign of peace felt by ordinary citizens everywhere, especially those who are innocent of illegal activities,” dagdag pa ng palace official.