CBCP todo-suporta kay Lopez sa DENR

Nagpahayag ng suporta ang Catholic ­Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) kay Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ­Regina Paz Lopez bilang kalihim ng ahensya.

Ayon kay Fr. ­Edwin Gariguez, ­executive ­secretary, ­National ­Secretariat for Social Action (NASSA)/Cari tas Philippines, naniniwala ito sa kakayahan ni Lopez na pamunuan ang DENR kung kaya’t dapat na itong maaprubahan ng Commission on Appointments (CA).

“Since her appointment to the position, she has consistently displayed unshakable faithfulness to the mandate of the department and has shown profound understanding of integral and holistic approach to resource conservation and environmental management,” sabi nito.

Apela nito kay Pangu­long Rodrigo Duterte na payagan nitong panati­lihin bilang kalihim ng DENR si Lopez dahil sa isinusulong nitong kampanya para sa kalikasan at sa tao.

“It is in this light that we implore President Rodrigo Duterte to stand by his decision to appoint an environmental champion who has genuine care for the people and the environment,” aniya pa.

Ipagdarasal ­umano nito ang Pangulo at ang mga miyembro ng CA upang magabayan sa ­tamang pagpili ng pro-people officials na magsisilbi sa pamahalaan.

Una nang sumulat kay Pangulong Duterte si Lipa Archbishop Ramon Arguelles upang hilingin ang pananatili ni Lopez sa DENR.