BUMABA ULIT SA SURVEY

Gaya ng mga naunang survey ng ibang survey firm, muling natapyasan ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa huling quarter ng nakaraang taong 2016.
Isinagawa ang survey nitong Disyembre 6-11 kung saan ay nasa 1,200 ang respondents at nakakuha ang Pangulo ng 83% approval at trust rating. Mayroon itong +3 error margin at 95% confidence level.
Sa mga sinurvey na respondents noong Disyembre, 5% ang disapproved kay Duterte habang 13% ang undecided. May 4% naman na nagsasabing hindi sila nagtitiwala sa Pangulo.
Matatandaang sa survey ng Pulse Asia noong nakaraang buwan ng Setyembre ay nakakuha ito ng 86% sa performance at trustworthiness.
“Among geographic areas, which have a ± 6% error margin, the President received the highest ratings from Mindanao (91% approval, 92% trust). This was followed by Visayas with an approval rating of 88% and trust rating of 86%. 81% of respondents from the National Capital Region said they trust Duterte. 80% said they approve of him. His ratings in the rest of Luzon are slightly higher with 84% expressing approval and 82% saying they trust him. Of the socioeconomic classes, Duterte received the highest rating from Class E respondents at 88%,” ayon sa survey.