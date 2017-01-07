BUMABA ULIT SA SURVEY

Gaya ng mga naunang survey ng ibang survey firm, muling natapyasan ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa hu­ling quarter ng nakaraang taong 2016.

Isinagawa ang survey nitong Disyembre 6-11 kung saan ay nasa 1,200 ang respondents at nakakuha ang Pangulo ng 83% approval at trust rating. Mayroon itong +3 error margin at 95% confidence level.

Sa mga sinurvey na respondents noong Disyembre, 5% ang disapproved kay Duterte habang 13% ang undecided. May 4% naman na nagsasabing hindi sila nagtitiwala sa Pangulo.

Matatandaang sa survey ng Pulse Asia noong nakaraang buwan ng Set­yembre ay nakakuha ito ng 86% sa performance at trustworthiness.

“Among geographic areas, which have a ± 6% error margin, the President received the highest ratings from Mindanao (91% approval, 92% trust). This was followed by Visayas with an approval rating of 88% and trust rating of 86%. 81% of respondents from the National Capital Region said they trust Duterte. 80% said they approve of him. His ratings in the rest of Luzon are slightly higher with 84% expressing approval and 82% saying they trust him. Of the socioeconomic classes, Duterte received the highest rating from Class E respondents at 88%,” ayon sa survey.