Bongbong, abogado ‘no show’ sa hamon ng kampo ni VP Leni

Isang oras na hinintay ng abogado ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa harap ng Manila Cathedral sa Intramuros, Manila na si Atty. Romulo Macalintal si dating Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., at abogado nitong si Atty. Vic Rodriguez para sa paglalagda ng kasunduan subalit no show ang dalawa.

Para kay Macalintal, ang hindi pagsipot nina Marcos at Rodriguez, na nagsisilbing spokesman ng dating senador, ay pruweba na mahina ang kanilang election protest laban sa kanyang kliyenteng si Robredo.

“The absence today of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and his spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez is a clear admission and proof that their claimed “massive electoral fraud” on 13 Secure Digital (SD) cards retrieved from unused Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) that allegedly favored Vice President Leni Robredo and caused the defeat of Marcos was baseless, frivolous, self-serving and were merely intended as media stunt,” ani Macalintal.