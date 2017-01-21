BatoResign umusok sa socmed

Maagang umusok ang social media kahapon sa ngitngit ng mga netizens hinggil sa bumubulagang impormasyon na sa Camp Crame mismo pinaslang ang Koreanong biktima ng tokhang-for-ransom kung saan ang hinihingi ng mga ito ay ang pagbibitiw ng mismong punong hepe ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na si Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa.

Gamit ang hashtag na #BatoResign, narito ang ilan sa mga naiposteng galit ng mga netizens:

Leah Navarro @leah­navarro : #BatoResign now to restore faith in the PNP. Imagine how this murder impacts our relationship with South Korea.

@bibmac: General Bato, huwag kang ‘matunaw sa hiya,’ the proper thing to do is for you to resign! Hiya – meron ka ba non? @pnppio

chip2chip2 Retweeted thysz: Trending ka Bato… Papaano mo ma explain iyan? Incompetent ka, you should resign! resign! Give the job to somebody else who can do it! RESIGN

DiAkoTeacherLang @DiNaProfMSSyj : Andanar should resign. Bato should also resign. Pls. really really feel embarrassed for once.

Don_1162 Retweeted DZBB Super Radyo: Natunaw eh parang ul*l na naghihiyaw sa panunuod ng concert. Tama na bato sa drama. Kumita na yan.

Minyong Butete @MinyongButete : WE ALL KNOW that there are far more qualified PNP officers who can PROFESSIONALLY lead our police force. Delicadeza dictates #BatoResign na!

Maging si Sen. Koko Pimentel ay inupakan ng ilang netizens nang sabihin nitong, “Hindi kailangang mag-resign ni PNP Chief Dela Rosa”.

“This now @koko_Pimentel will go down in history… nakaluhod… What a waste. #AnotherOneBitesTheDust,” reaksyon ni #naynab15 sa tweet news tungkol kay Pimentel.

Si PNP spokesman Sr. Supt. Dionardo Calos, mabilis ring sumaklolo kay Dela Rosa at inawat ang todo-todong paninisi sa heneral sa kagagawan ng ilang tiwaling tauhan.





“Every day, crime is happening. So every day we’ll have a new PNP chief if that case is going to be their basis for the chief to resign,” pahayag ni Carlos.

Dagdag pa nito, “Jee’s killing was an isolated case. You don’t judge the Chief for the wrong of one.”

Sinalubong naman ito ng mga komento sa social media:

“He speaks as if this murder is the ONLY abomination that has occurred. What about the 6,000+ EJKs, d murders in prison, d drug lords freed?,” ani @MyRizal.

“Tanim Bala vs EJKs vs Tokhang for Ransom. Take a pick!!! Pesteng gobyerno ito ngayon!!!,” galit na tweet ni Hon Ms AsiaPacific.

Hirit naman ni Marcial Bonifacio, “There are lots of CRIMINALS and they are also in the PHL POLICE FORCE!” at ni Scott, “The Philippine government has totally lost control over criminal elements in the country.”

Kaya’t para sa kanila ay tama lamang na magbitiw si Dela Rosa at bilang pagtataguyod ng prinsipyo ng “command responsibility”.

Maging ang ilang senador ay nagsabing isang ‘wakeup call’ ang pangyayaring ito sa hepe ng PNP.

“This is probably the most unwelcome wakeup call for Director General Ronald de la Rosa,” ayon kay Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

“This is not only embarrassing, it is outright wrong and unacceptable. This shows the absence of respect and sheer arrogance of some police officers not only with their PNP Chief but with their uniform and organization,” reaksyon naman ni Sen. Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero.