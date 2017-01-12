BARBIE-KEN-JAK-IVAN-ADDY, KINABOG ANG JADINE!

Waging-wagi sa puso ng mga televiwers, netizens, fans, ang bagong primetime series na Meant To Be.

According to data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, the program posted high nationwide ratings on its pilot episode.

Based on overnight household ratings data recorded in National Urban Philippines (NUTAM), Meant To Be scored 16.8 percent beating ABS-CBN’s Till I Met You with 9.5 percent na ang bida ay sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre.

Aside from its strong ratings performance, the primetime soap also dominated social networking sites including Twitter, where the program’s official hashtag #MeantToBe, became a nationwide trending topic.

Netizens flooded the micro blogging site with positive comments and feedback about the show and the cast members. Here are some of the comments:

“@ellaineperez_: Congrats sa Buong Team ! #MeantToBe. Para sa akin worth it ang paghihintay. Puno ng tawanan, kilig at pagmamahalan ang buong kwento . @barbaraforteza @ivandorschner @akosikenchan @addygaur @jakroberto.”

“@Aryanrubio: Ang ganda ng 1st episode ng #MeantToBe una palang tawa na ko ng tawa haha! Lalo na yung FREE KISS na sinulat ni Yuan.

Laptrip kami ni kuya kagabe e basta si @barbaraforteza talaga ang bida gustong gusto ko manuod. RomCom kase lage eh!”

“@_kattykat14: Promise tawa kaming tawa ng mga kapatid ko @barbaraforteza congrats”

@desere14_: Congrats @barbaraforteza napakaganda ng pilot episode ng #MeantToBe! Gusto ko na nga mag gabe eh! excited sa susunod na mga eksena!”

“@karlaphernalia: Super nakakakilig ung first episode Nakakabitin! Ang galing mo talaga barbs!”





“@ghelaapots: Sobrang nakka goodvibes! Da­ming tawa!! Hahahha. Godjob!”

“@desere14_: Kakiliggggh. Nakakatuwa talaga ang #MeantToBe kagabeeee! Parang ayoko matapossss. grabe ang gagaling nyong lahat lahat ng characters bagay na bagay sa inyo ☺ bitin ako! Gusto ko na mag gabeee ☺ @akosikenchan @barbaraforteza!”