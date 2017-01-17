Andanar kinuyog sa “kasalanan ng media” comment

Umani ng kaliwa’t kanang batikos ang panibagong paninisi kahapon ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Sec. Martin Andanar sa media kaya’t pangit ang reaksyon ng taumbayan sa ulat ukol sa pagkakabanggit muli ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa posibilidad ng Martial Law.

Ayon kay Sen. Franklin Drilon, hindi dapat sinisisi ng PCO boss ang media dahil inuulat lang nito ang lumabas sa bibig mismo ni Duterte.

“The reports were based on the President’s speech and the statements were quoted verbatim. We should not blame the press for reporting what the President said,” ani Drilon.

“Journalist irresponsibility? Or communication inefficiency? Advice the President not to talk about Martial Law period!,” reaksyon ng dating mamamahayag na si Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat.

Komento naman ni Akbayan partylist Rep. Tom Villarin, “Secretary Andanar has no more spins on outrageous “Duterte-speak” so he’s blaming media.”