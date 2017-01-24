8 sundalo nalagas sa NPA encounter

NORTH COTABATO — Patay ang 8 sundalo at isang ­rebeldeng New People’s Army matapos ng ­halos 12-oras na sagupaan sa ­bayan ng ­Makilala sa North Cotabato ­province sa ­Mindanao.

Naganap ang sagupaan kamakalawa sa pagitan ng 39th ­Infantry Battalion at NPA sa ­Barangay Biangan, ayon kay Rigoberto Sanchez, ang tagapagsalita ng rebeldeng grupo.

Sinabi ni Sanchez na inatake ng mga ­sundalo ang grupo ng mga ­rebelde sa kabila ng pag-iwas nito sa mga tropa ng militar dahil sa ceasefire agreement.

Nilabag umano ng militar ang ­naturang ceasefire at tinawag ­nitong “sinister combat ­operation”, ang gina­wang atake ng mga sundalo.

Hindi agad mabatid kung may epekto ba ang labanan sa peace talks sa pagitan ng pamahalaang Duterte at Communist Party of the Philippines at National Democratic Front.

“The Duterte government must know by now that it is the bullish insincerity of its armed forces to continue its counter-insurgency campaign that is the biggest impediment in the quest for just and lasting peace.”

“The war dogs of the 39th Infantry Batta­lion and the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines cannot wash its hands clean of this flagrant violation of their own ceasefire,” ani Sanchez.

Ibinunyag pa ni Sanchez na matagal ng lumala­bag sa ­ceasefire ang naturang army ­battalion at panay iwas-sagupaan lamang ang ginagawa ng NPA sa North Cotabato.

“Since August last year it continued to mobilize its troops and paramilitaries in various forms of combat operations such as intelligence gathering, combat and psychological warfare in far-flung areas that resulted in harassments; extra-judicial killings of civilians Rita and Norberto Gascon on September 13 in Arakan town and Rolan Malignan on November 22 and the enforced evacuation of several families in Magpet town on December 6,” sabi ni Sachez.

Walang pahayag ang Philippine Army at ­government peace panel sa nasabing kaguluhan.



