8 sa 10 Pinoy: Ilaban ang WPS!

Mayorya ng mga ­Pinoy ang sang-ayon na isulong ng gobyerno ang territorial rights sa West Philippine Sea base sa sea dispute ruling na inilabas noong Hulyo ­nakaraang taon.

Alinsunod sa Pulse Asia survey na isinagawa nakaraang buwan, walo sa sampung Pinoy o 84% ng mga Pinoy ay sang-ayon na dapat ay magpahayag ang Pilipinas ng karapatan base sa ­ruling ng Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), ­habang 12% ay maaring sang-ayon o hindi samantalang ­tatlong porsiyento ang disagree at isang porsiyento ang walang alam.

“The Philippine go­vernment should assert its right on the West Philippine Sea as ­stipulated in the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration,” ayon sa reaksyon ng mga respondents sa Pulse Asia test statement.

Sa mga sumang-ayon, 44 porsiyento ang nagsabing sila ay “very much agree,” habang 40 porsiyento ay “agree”.

Sa pag-aanalisa, sinabi ni Professor Renato de Castro ng De La ­Salle University ­International Studies Department na ipinapakita ng survey na dapat ihiwalay ng admi­nistrasyong Duterte ang isinusulong nitong ­foreign policy at sentimiyento ng publiko.

“Clearly, the people continue to support what the previous administration did with respect to that case,” pahayag ni Professor Jay Batongbacal, director ng Institute of Maritime Affairs and the Law of the Sea.