60% NG ILLEGAL DRUGS LOKAL-PDEA

Inihayag kahapon ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na umaabot sa 60 porsiyento ng ilegal na droga na ibi­nebenta sa bansa ay lokal lamang.

Ayon kay PDEA Director Isidro Lapeña, ito ay base sa kanilang isinagawang pagsusuri sa mga nakumpiskang ebidensya sa mga isinagawang ­operasyon.

“I will put it at 60 percent, and then the rest are imported from other­ countries, especially coming from China,” ayon kay Lapeña.

Sa ngayon sinabi ni Lapeña na nakatutok sila sa paghahanap sa “clandestine laboratories” na sinasabing gumagawa ng nasabing mga droga.

“In fact we have many laboratories that have been destroyed already last year and we suspect that there are still more, and these are the subject of our operation,” wika ni Lapeña.

“For the imported drugs, these are usually brought in through water transportation, and the PDEA has inter-agency teams with Customs to address this. We also coordinate with the Coast Guard from time to time”, dagdag pa ni Lapeña.

Idinagdag pa ni Lapeña na may tinatawag na ‘protocol of cooperation’ sa China ang bansa kung saan ang Chinese anti-drugs units ang tutulong sa local units.

Dito kumpiyansa si Lapeña na magkakaroon ito ng magandang reaulta.