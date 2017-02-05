PPO performs at UP-PGH

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra treated hospital patients, caregivers, health workers and visitors to a free concert at the Atrium of the UP-Philippine General Hospital in Manila recently. Billed as “Himig ng Buhay”, the event was organized by the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) for the benefit of cancer patients, caregivers, medical workers. With the aim “to synergize the soothing orchestra music with the somber atmosphere of a medical facility,” the free concert was made possible through the efforts of UP-PGH director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, Cultural Center of the Philippines president Raul Sunico and CCP board trustee Nick Lizaso.

Under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO played a variety of classical and contemporary works, among them, Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1, Hooked on Classics (Medley), Broadway Tonight (arranged by Bruce Chase), Jacob de Haan’s Concerto D’Amore, Ryan Cayabyab’s Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika, Aegis in Symphony Overture (arranged by Jedrick Itugot), VST Medley by Obeth Sarreal, and 2015 Playlist arranged by Derrick Atangan.