The 1st YPMC delves into the power of print in the digital age

In a move to promote the power of Print Journalism in today’s age, the first Youth Print Media Congress (YPMC) was held on Dec. 10 at the Manila Bulletin Convention Hall, Intramuros, Manila.

Gathering student journalists, media professionals, and print enthusiasts, the event elevated reading and writing in the pursuit of ethical and responsible Journalism. Following each session are panel discussions that allowed delegates to ask pressing industry concerns to the speakers.

“The first Youth Print Media Congress is a pioneering effort that encourages the habit of reading and writing. United Print Media Group strives to gather the youth and express their interest and skill in Journalism,” said Barbie Atienza, President of the United Print Media Group (UPMG).

The congress was attended by Senator Sonny Angara, Inquirer.net Editor-in-Chief John Nery, ABS-CBN Corporate Communications Department Head Bong Osorio, Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE) President Marco Polo, RockEd Philippines founder Gang Badoy, The Voice Master Pocholo Gonzales, Parents of Race Car Driver Marlon Stockinger Tom and Egin Stockinger, Gadgets Magazine President Maribelle Alba, Manila Bulletin Tech News Editor Art Samaniego, Philippine STAR Lifestyle and Technology Managing Editor Kathy Moran, and Motivational Speaker Lloyd Luna.

“We are here today to talk about the truth. Many observers say we live in a post-truth era. An independent and trustworthy media is needed now more than ever,” said Senator Sonny Angara in his key note address.

Gawad Inkstitusyon, dubbed ‘The First Student Journalism Awards’, followed the YPMC. With over 12 schools competing, the merits were awarded to the following: Best News Story to Robbin M. Dagle and Liam C. Lu of Ateneo de Manila University; Best Feature Story to JC A. Beltran and Miguel N. Sevidal of Ateneo de Manila University; Best Editor-in-Chief to Bryle Suralta of Colegio de San Juan de Letran Manila; Best Photo for Sports to Ateneo de Manila University; Best Photo for News, Best Photo for Feature, and Best Masthead to Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Best Layout to Miriam College; and Best Campus Paper to Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Bridging media professionals and the youth in its first year, the Youth Print Media Congress was organized by the United Print Media Group.

